Monroe County deputy crashes vehicle into river during pursuit, sheriff says; man arrested

(CBS DETROIT) — A 66-year-old man is in custody after and a Monroe County patrol vehicle ended up in the river after a chase Saturday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop the man, driving a Ford F-150, for a traffic offense in the area of North Dixie Highway and Sandy Creek Road in Monroe around 11:13 p.m.

The Monroe man allegedly didn't stop.

Authorities chased the man through North Dixie Highway, Temes Drive, Rose Street, Detroit Avenue and East Elm Avenue.

The sheriff's office says the man sideswiped a utility pole on East Elm Avenue and stopped the truck at railroad tracks near North Dixie Highway.

The man then left the Ford and started to approach officers. After allegedly failing to listen to the officers, the man was tased. He was then taken into custody.

During the pursuit, a sheriff's deputy driving a patrol vehicle crashed into the River Raisin. The crash happened in the area of East Elm Avenue and Detroit Avenue. The sheriff was trapped for a short time after crashing, but eventually escaped the vehicle.

Both the deputy and the man were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Formal charges are pending.

The Monroe County Police Department, Michigan State Police, Monroe Fire Department and Monroe County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7764.