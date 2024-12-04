Authorities investigate after exotic deer set loose in Monroe County, Michigan

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A situation in Monroe County has many saying "Oh, dear!"

Authorities say deer from the Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville are now on the run. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies say the zoo's fence recently suffered damage, which allowed the deer to escape. The incident has caused a lot in the area to react.

"We got some real bad guys out there..and it's a shame," said Richard Rousselo, one of many local hunters in the area. "We was in there last summer feeding them, and it's a shame that somebody would do that; they're probably not scared of humans. They'll probably walk right up to somebody."

Locals like Rousselo find the incident bizarre, especially since he's taken his family to the zoo before. As a hunter, he believes the deer may have stayed local.

"They may not go that far because they know their food and habitat is right there," he said.

Over 10 deer reportedly escaped once the fence was opened. The hope is that the animals can be rescued and returned, but with hunters in the area, time is ticking.

"Regular gun season is closed, but late archery season is open all the way until January first," Rousselo said.

CBS News Detroit learned the exotic deer will quickly stand out, making them a target. Many have a different pigment and all-around color.

"Lot of them are what they called piebald, part white, part brown, different colors to them," Rousselo siad.

Authorities are still looking into who caused the fence's opening.