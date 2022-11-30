Monroe County Sheriff's Office cracking down on speeders

(CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is taking action to make sure drivers slow down.

The department will join Michigan State Police and other law enforcement agencies in an effort to reduce the number of deadly crashes caused by people driving too fast. The initiative will run through February.

The department said there had been an alarming rise in speeding and deadly crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, about 200 people were killed in crashes in Michigan. That number rose to 237 in 2021.

"The effects of speeding are deadly," said Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough. "We see people speeding every day. We are asking drivers to slow down, in your neighborhoods and on your local roads, to help keep everyone safe. You need to always obey the posted speed limit."

The department uses a study from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute to drive their point home. Their data covering 2021 shows multiple statistics related to speeding.

13.3 % of drivers who crashed while speeding were not wearing a seatbelt.

10.2% of drivers who crashed were ages 15-20.

24,555 drivers involved in crashes were speeding.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeders are more at risk on local roads as opposed to highways. In 2020, 87% of all deadly crashes involving speeders were on non-interstate highways.