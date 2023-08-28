Michigan animal dealer to surrender nearly 150 exotic animals after alleged violations

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Monroe County animal dealer will surrender nearly 150 exotic animals after federal officials say he violated the Endangered Species Act and Animal Welfare Act.

A complaint alleges Zachary Keeler, who operated Even Keel Exotics LLC, prematurely separated a baby ring-tailed lemur from its mother to interact with the public and tried to sell it for $3,500. Officials say ring-tailed lemurs are an endangered species.

Photo of a baby ring-tailed lemur used to promote Even Keel Exotics. The image is from the complaint in United States v. Keeler, no. 2:23-cv-11748. U.S. Department of Justice

The complaint also alleges Keeler did not provide potable water as needed, keep safe and sanitary conditions for the animals, or connect with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to ensure the health and wellbeing of the animals.

The USDA-APHIS began investigating after the Environment and Natural Resources Division's Wildlife & Marine Resources Section filed the complaint.

As a result, Keeler will surrender animals, including ring-tailed lemurs, kinkajous, wallabies, porcupines, foxes, prairie dogs, and ground squirrels, the Justice Department said in a press release.

He is also ordered not to buy, sell, or engage in commerce related to animals under the AWA. He is also banned from applying for AWA licensing and registration.

"The Animal Welfare Act and the Endangered Species Act are important tools in protecting our most vulnerable species," said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division. "Even Keel Exotics violated requirements for minimum care of the animals in its possession, failed to provide required access to inspectors, and illegally harmed a baby lemur, a protected endangered species."