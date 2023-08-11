Monahan's Seafood Market in Ann Arbor changes ownership

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Mike Monahan has sold the seafood market that has carried his name for 44 years to his nephew, Tommy Lammers.

Located in Kerrytown Shops, Monahan's Seafood Market opened in 1979.

Monahan launched it with Paul Saginaw, who later left the business to open Zingerman's Delicatessen.

Lammers said he has been around the market his whole life.

"It's been a part of my life since as early as I can remember," said Lammers. "Coming to Ann Arbor, visiting the family as a child, Monahan's Seafood was always a part of every visit."

Lammers officially joined the team while he was an undergraduate student at the University of Michigan. He began working part-time and quickly fell in love with the work.

"I realized it was the line of work that I was passionate about, working with fresh fish – something I've always loved – working with family, great people," he said. "So, I started about then five years ago, and it's just been a really, really special time."

"He's got the right spirit," said Monahan of his nephew. "He's very positive. He's a real people person. He's really a hard-working kid, and he's a smart guy, so I think for the long haul, he'll be able to do fine."

Monahan's has been a fixture in Kerrytown Shops for decades, delivering fresh seafood of every kind and getting to know generations of customers.

"This is as good a market as you'll find anywhere on the East Coast," said customer Karl Longstreth. "I'm from the East Coast. I shop at the best shops there, and they all look to Monahan's and Zingerman's as a model of how to provide good service, how to provide excellent seafood."

With Ann Arbor's thriving international community, Monahan made it his mission early on to deliver anything his customers request. Fifteen years ago, the market also began its lunch service, which continues to be a popular choice for locals today.

Monahan said he will still be around and hopes the market will continue for years to come.

"It just feels good," he said. "And I hope that I can always come in and keep eating great fish and keep the place going for another 44 years."