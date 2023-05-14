Moms who have lost children to gun violence gather in Detroit

Church of the Messiah Church, Detroit. AJ Walker

Mothers in Detroit gathered to share in the pain of losing a child to gun violence at an event called Peace in Justice: A Mother's Day of Redemption.

Tears and emotions flowed at the Church of the Messiah. Sadly, the day before Mothers Day, these mothers are enduring the heartbreak of losing their children to gun violence.

Brenda Hill Sat in the audience, listening to the painful stories of other moms, all while thinking of her own child.

"My son Brandon Rogers along with his friend Melinda Goodwin, he was 22 she was 19. I mean I don't think either one of them even had a traffic ticket. But on April 2009, he was walking her and her friends to her car and he got a bullet in the head and she got bullets in the chest," said Hill. "Two college students killed on the streets of Detroit and hardly anybody cared."

Hill said her son's killer was never caught, but she is looking forward to the day when she will hear that the person has been.

"I'm still waiting for the police to call me," said Hill. "I've been interacting with the police, but they never called me."

Meanwhile, she attends events and works with those trying to stop gun violence and the loss is causes so many families.

"This is a plague on our city," said Hill. "You may not think that you're related or you'll be involved in this. It's coming to your doorstep in some way shape or form. "