Moms enjoy free makeovers ahead of Mother's Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Being a mother can be a stressful job and a team of stylists and community organizers are giving a group of moms a moment to relax.

Lanita Walker says it's been eleven years since she's sat in a salon chair.

"It's great especially being a mom of three," Lanita said.

"You know it's just a handful. It's a lot that has to be done on a daily basis so its nice to once in a while get pampered."

Aikia Campbell is a mother of one.

She says she often neglects her needs to take care of her child.

"Your nails, your hair, you gotta sacrifice that because your kids need you," Campbell said.

"So, it's not easy. Its hard, you know. We want to look good too, but sometimes you gotta sacrifice for your kids."

Cass Community Social Services organized a day of makeovers for mothers enrolled in their housing program.

The organization joined stylists at Directions Salon for a day of pampering, where the ladies enjoyed a wash, cut and curl at no expense.

"You're always the decision maker, the doctor, the lawyer, the preacher, you're everything to your kids so it's hard on your looks and its hard on your hair so you need to be pampered every once in a while," said Patrice Walker, a mother being serviced.

The group was also served a hot lunch, compliments of Graves' Love Only, a Detroit non-profit dedicated to feeding the homeless.

"It's amazing, you know it feels good," said Adonis Terrell, a stylist at Directions Salon.

"You know Mother's Day is right around the corner and every mother deserves to feel beautiful and special on their special day so, it just feels good and I'm thankful that they allowed us to be a blessing to them."