Modernize 75 project causing frustration in Royal Oak

By Cryss Walker

/ CBS Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A construction project is the center of frustration in one Royal Oak neighborhood.

One business owner who operates nearby says he wants to remain anonymous, but he says the closed off streets are driving customers away.

"And I know it's for progress," the business owner explained. "The freeway is going to be a lot better than it was before but, in the process, we haven't had any kind of warning of what to do, of the site plans, the future, what to expect and how to deal with it."

It's a part of the MDOT's Modernize 75 project.

MDOT is working to remove and relocate the entrance ramp near Fourth Street, causing road closures between 11 Mile Road and East Lincoln.

CBS News Detroit contacted MDOT for answers, but we're still waiting to hear back.

Cryss Walker
Born and raised in Detroit, Cryss Walker is happy to be back after leaving her hometown for the state's Capitol.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 4:40 PM

