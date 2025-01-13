Modded Detroit offers unique custom car display at Detroit Auto Show

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Auto Show is currently the talk of the town, and Sunday was another busy day at Huntington Place.

"It's really cool and you get to just see how creative everyone can be with their cars," said Amari Brown of Detroit.

While the first floor of Huntington Place is filled with car enthusiasts walking around each exhibit at this year's Detroit Auto Show, on the floor below is a massive room filled from side to side with some of the more interesting and exotic cars you might see on the road.

"We put out like an application process, everyone applied and then we hand-picked all what we thought best represented Detroit and all of the coolest stuff we can get here," said Modded Detroit owner Stefano Troiani.

While very few people own a car that can be accepted into this showcase, it surely is a car enthusiast's dream to be able to walk around and see modified cars ranging from tiny cars with three wheels to massive Jeeps with wheels bigger than the average person.

If you haven't seen all the amazing cars at the Detroit Auto Show yet, you still have time. The show runs through Sunday, Jan. 20.