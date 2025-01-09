Modded Detroit creates customs cars display for Detroit Auto Show

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Auto Show is finishing up the main floor, but there's a special surprise this year: a custom car display provided by Mooded Detroit.

Mitch McSweeney, the founder of Modded Detroit, says he used to go to the auto show as a kid, and the first thing he did was check out the custom cars. Now, he's part of the team that's delivering those custom cars to the public this year.

"Being in the auto show on this big of a stage is great for us," McSweeney told CBS News Detroit. "They always had a modified section. They got rid of it about 10 years ago, and haven't had it. This is the first year they are bringing it back. I pitched the idea to them and ended up working it out, and it's a really crazy experience that I am the one that gets to bring it back with the help of my team."

Modded Detroit has a team of about 12 people. The community is quickly gaining a huge following on social media and at meet-ups throughout the year. This year, they have one of the largest displays.

"If you want to see stuff you will not see every day when you walk in here you will see an intense variety, it's pretty much everything from supercars to low riders to tuners, motorcycles, American, Japanese, European, everything you can think of you will find down here," McSweeney said.

As the team makes the final touches, McSweeney says he needs to give a special shoutout to his team and his parents.

"Shoutout to my mom and dad. They really did a great job helping me out down here, and it's looking great right now. We have 150 cars out here that we're really excited to show off to the world," he said.