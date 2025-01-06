Detroit Auto Show returns to January for 2025, touts experiential ride-and-drive tracks

DETROIT — There will be a number of major changes this year at the Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place. Most notably, the event has been moved back to the month of January for the first time in five years.

"The Detroit auto show being back in January ... I think it sets a lot of momentum for the city," said Sam Klemet, co-executive director of the Detroit Auto Show. "We're really excited about everyone coming out."

Klemet said the auto show will be a very personal experience, despite it being smaller than in years past.

"What's new is this is very much an experiential show. So we have four ride-and-drive tracks: our Gran Prix Track, our Power Michigan EV track, Camp Jeep (and) Ford Bronco Mountain. It's just incredible, because you can get into 40 vehicles throughout the show, you can actually see and experience what the cars are like — not just walking around touching them, you can actually get inside of them," Klemet explained.

While there will be some concept cars, the main focus will be what's on the market right now.

"The concept vehicles are great, and those were a part of the show's history and they will be a part of the show's future, but this show in particular you'll see a lot of what's available right now what's coming in 2025 and 2026," Klemet said.

City of Detroit Deputy Mayor Melia Howard said she also wants Detroiters to think about the rich history of the auto show and what it has meant to the entire region.

"Hopefully people come down and take all the great experiences. It's still the Detroit Auto Show. You still get to touch and taste and feel all the cars see all the cars and all the new car smells, and really learn about what we do that helped build our city and our state ... which is the automotive industry, so I hope everybody comes out," Howard said.

Since the Lions clinched the No. 1 seed and have this weekend off, the big show in town will be the Detroit Auto Show, and Klemet is hoping for big crowds this weekend.

"We're really proud to have everybody come down and check it out," Klemet said.

The Detroit Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and runs through Jan. 20. Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for kids 12 and under.