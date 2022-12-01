MOD Pizza offering free tuition for employees

(CBS DETROIT) - MOD Pizza has partnered with Guild to offer its 10,000+ employees at company-owned locations free tuition.

The pizza chain says that the program will cover the cost of full tuition and all books and fees.

Employees will be able to earn bachelor's degrees and professional certificates or enroll in English language learning classes, according to MOD Pizza.

"This is an important investment for MOD, and one that can help remove the barriers to education and career mobility that exist for so many," said Ally Svenson, MOD's co-founder and protector of the purpose. "The MOD Journey Program is designed to support and serve the people of MOD and ensure we are providing opportunities that will positively impact their lives. There's nothing more important to us than knowing our Squads can pursue their personal and professional dreams as part of their MOD journey!"

The MOD Journey Program includes courses offered through eCornell, Spelman College, Southern New Hampshire University, Penn Foster and more.

Here are a few of the programs offered:

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

High School Completion program

English Language Learning program

Technology Fundamentals Certificate

Business and Technical Writing Certificate

Project Management Certificate

Corporate Communications Certificate

Food and Beverage Management Certificate

Foundational skill building bootcamps such as tech literacy, personal communication and more.

For more information about MOD Pizza's tuition assistance program, visit here.