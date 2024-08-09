“Mobilize Black Men” campaign event in Detroit draws hundreds in support of Kamala Harris

(CBS DETROIT) - Hundreds showed up for an event to "Mobilize Black Men" Thursday evening in Detroit.

The fundraising event for the Harris-Walz campaign took place at the TV Lounge bar in downtown Detroit and drew in notable attendees, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"We are the embodiment of what the people of America have long to see," said Johnson. "Black, white, brown, Asian, young old, rural, big city — we all come together to make sure that we realize a more perfect union."

Organizers said the event is aimed at bringing Black men into the political fold.

"We all see ourselves in this movement, and Black men are getting talked about a lot more in this election season," Gilchrist said. "I think people are realizing we have power and we need to use that power."

Gilchrist said the movement's main goal is to send Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House, but more than that, he wants Black men to "assert the role we will play in America's political future."

CBS News Detroit reached out to organizers to see how much the event raised and are still waiting to hear back.