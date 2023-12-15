Detroit police search for missing woman with dementia

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 15, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a missing 66-year-old woman living with dementia.

Carol Ragnoli was last seen at Sinai Grace Hospital located at 6071 W. Outer Drive, on Dec. 9 around 11 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and gray pants.

Ragnoli is described by police as White, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, has gray hair, and brown eyes, weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5840.