Detroit police search for missing woman with dementia
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a missing 66-year-old woman living with dementia.
Carol Ragnoli was last seen at Sinai Grace Hospital located at 6071 W. Outer Drive, on Dec. 9 around 11 a.m.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and gray pants.
Ragnoli is described by police as White, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, has gray hair, and brown eyes, weighing 185 pounds.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5840.
