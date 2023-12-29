Eastpointe police search for missing and vulnerable man
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Eastpointe Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable man.
Michael Harnett, 62, was last seen on Oct. 24.
Harnett is described by police as White, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.
Harnett doesn't have a phone or vehicle.
Anyone who may have seen Harnett is asked to call police at 586-445-5100 ext. 1025.
