Eastpointe police search for missing and vulnerable man

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Eastpointe Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable man. 

Michael Harnett, 62, was last seen on Oct. 24. 

Michael Harnett
Eastpointe Police Department

Harnett is described by police as White, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. 

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.  

Harnett doesn't have a phone or vehicle. 

Anyone who may have seen Harnett is asked to call police at 586-445-5100 ext. 1025.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 12:30 PM EST

