Missing Tennessee woman found dead in car trunk, driver also dies after crash and shootout with police in Michigan

Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday.

Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee, and a woman found in the trunk of the car as Eleni Kassa, 31, the Murfreesboro Police Department said on social media Monday evening, citing information from Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police identify body found in trunk of car in Dearborn as a missing Murfreesboro woman MURFREESBORO,... Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Monday, November 28, 2022

Kassa was reported missing to the Murfreesboro Police Department on Nov. 18, police said. She had failed to pick up her daughter from school the previous day.

"The missing person investigation revealed a possible domestic violence incident occurred" with Kassa and Hardwick, 36, following an argument at Kassa's Murfreesboro apartment, police said. Kassa's cell phone and car were left at the apartment.

The circumstances surrounding Kassa's death have not been determined, police said.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses, including 34-year-old woman who was a passenger in the front seat and was injured, police said.

The incident occurred Sunday. Dearborn police were approaching a black Dodge Charger, but the driver hit the gas and fled when officers got closer, police said.

Moments later, the car crashed into a house.

"As officers approached the crash scene, there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect," Dearborn police said.

Autopsy results for Hardwick were consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Eleni's family and the community of Murfreesboro," Michigan State Police tweeted.