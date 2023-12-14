Watch CBS News
Oakland County Sheriff's Office search for missing 16-year-old girl

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Maria Guadalupe Saucedo Alvarado was last seen between 5-6 p.m. on Dec. 8., according to detectives from the Pontiac Division. 

She is described by deputies as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds, and has dark eyes and black hair. 

Alvarado was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. 

Maria Guadalupe Saucedo Alvarado
Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Relatives believe Alvardo could be traveling with a woman for work in the Chicago area, deputies said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 1:10 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

