Oakland County Sheriff's Office search for missing 16-year-old girl

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Maria Guadalupe Saucedo Alvarado was last seen between 5-6 p.m. on Dec. 8., according to detectives from the Pontiac Division.

She is described by deputies as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds, and has dark eyes and black hair.

Alvarado was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Relatives believe Alvardo could be traveling with a woman for work in the Chicago area, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.