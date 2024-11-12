Body of missing elderly St. Clair County man found in canal

Strike averted at Michigan Medicine, Hinch named finalist for AL manager award and more top stories

Strike averted at Michigan Medicine, Hinch named finalist for AL manager award and more top stories

Strike averted at Michigan Medicine, Hinch named finalist for AL manager award and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The body of a missing 78-year-old man was recovered in a canal in Clay Township Monday night, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

The family of the Clay Township man told police that he was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday. When Clay Township police and members of the St. Clair County Dive Team arrived at the man's residence on Anchor Bay Drive, they found a broken dock board and evidence that the man might have entered the water.

Divers entered the canal and located the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Drownings are an especially tragic event, for the victim, their family, and the responders. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family during this time," said St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King in a release.

Clay Township police are continuing to investigate.