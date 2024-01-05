Watch CBS News
Missing 16-year-old girl found, Southfield police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department found a missing 16-year-old girl. 

Deasia Williams was last seen on Dec. 26 and last spoke with family members on Dec. 29. Police said she was found on Jan. 11. 

She is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, and has black braided hair, and brown eyes.  

Williams was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black leggings with white and red Jordan shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-796-5500.

