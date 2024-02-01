Watch CBS News
Sheriff's office seeks public's help in finding missing Pontiac woman

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who walked away from Common Ground on Jan. 19.

Briana Hall, 23, of Pontiac was last seen wearing an off-white hooded jacket, gray pants, and brown shoes, police said. 

She is described by police as 5 feet tall, has brown eyes, weighs 100 pounds, and has short black hair. 

Hall's legal guardian said she has a history of fleeing to the areas of Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Flint, and Highland Park, police said. 

Her legal guardian also said she hasn't heard from Hall since Jan. 19 and she doesn't have a cellphone.  

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.  

First published on February 1, 2024 / 12:41 PM EST

