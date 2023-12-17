Watch CBS News
Missing child found safe in Monroe County, deputies say

By Gabrielle Dawson

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 6-year-old girl was found safe after missing on Dec. 16, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. 

Around 5:20 p.m., deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Greenwycke Lane in Monroe Township to investigate. 

Deputies went door to door in the apartment complex looking for the girl

During the search, deputies said they found out the missing girl was possibly at a location in Monroe. 

The Monroe Police Department and deputies went to the location and found the girl, who was unharmed and safe, the sheriff's office said. 

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information can call 734-240-7553.

