Missing Michigan man, 20, found safe after his car was found abandoned Saturday

Ethan White Oakland County Sheriff's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man who hadn't been seen since Saturday has been found safe.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says Ethan White was found around midnight on Thursday, Oct. 19. Officials say he was found safe and was turned over to his family.

White hadn't been seen since Saturday, Oct. 14, and his car was found abandoned at Logg and M-19 in Memphis, MI, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

He had been last seen wearing a light brown Carhartt jacket with a light gray hoodie with a blue checkered flannel underneath, along with tan pants and white leather shoes. He also wears earrings and has a tattoo on his left bicep.

In addition, he was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 lbs., with hazel eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621.