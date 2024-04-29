Missing Metro Detroit woman, 38, found dead in Oakland County

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories

Authorities say the body of 38-year-old Lacie Nicole Santia was found in Waterford Township on Monday, a few days after she was reported missing. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 38-year-old Independence Township woman who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead on Monday

Lacie Nicole Santia was found at about 2 p.m. in Waterford Oaks County Park, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Santia's family reported her missing Saturday morning. Authorities found her vehicle later that day in the parking lot of the county park. The keys were still in the ignition.

Investigators began searching the park on Sunday but terminated the search when they didn't initially find her.

"There appears to be no foul play but in any event we are checking everything to be sure," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "We ask that you keep the family in your prayers."