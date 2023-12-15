Watch CBS News
Southfield police search for missing 71-year-old man

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is looking for a 71-year-old missing man. 

Flemming Lane was last seen on Dec. 14 near the area of Eight Mile and Inkster Road. 

Flemming Lane
Southfield Police Department

Lane is described by police as:

  • Black
  • 5 foot and 9 inches tall 
  • Around 180 pounds 
  • Gray hair 
  • Brown eyes 

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, black shoes, and a backpack. 

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 1:16 PM EST

