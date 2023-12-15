Southfield police search for missing 71-year-old man
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is looking for a 71-year-old missing man.
Flemming Lane was last seen on Dec. 14 near the area of Eight Mile and Inkster Road.
Lane is described by police as:
- Black
- 5 foot and 9 inches tall
- Around 180 pounds
- Gray hair
- Brown eyes
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, black shoes, and a backpack.
Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.