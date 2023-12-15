Southfield police search for missing 71-year-old man

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 15, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 15, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 15, 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is looking for a 71-year-old missing man.

Flemming Lane was last seen on Dec. 14 near the area of Eight Mile and Inkster Road.

Southfield Police Department

Lane is described by police as:

Black

5 foot and 9 inches tall

Around 180 pounds

Gray hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, black shoes, and a backpack.

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.