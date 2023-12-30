Missing dementia patient taken to hospital after being found in Livingston County swamp

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A missing 92-year-old man living with dementia was found on Dec. 30, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

A Hartland couple was going to Hartland High School for a morning walk when they saw a car parked in the grass behind the school.

No one was in the car but the doors were open and the windshield wipers were on, deputies said.

The couple called 911 to report the suspicious car and a deputy arrived on the scene to investigate.

The deputy found the car owner, the 92-year-old man from Flint, suffering from hypothermia in a nearby swamp, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said they didn't know how long the man was there.

The deputy took the man out of the swamp and called the ambulance. The man was taken to Hurley Hospital and provided medical treatment.

Investigation revealed it was reported to Michigan State Police that the man was a dementia patient who went missing earlier in the morning.