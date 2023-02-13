Missing 3-year-old Detroit girl found safe

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police have canceled an endangered missing child advisory for a 3-year-old Detroit girl who was found safe Monday.

MSP says Za'Niyah Jones was found safe and sound and will be turned over to Child Protective Services per a court order.

Troopers had issued an endangered missing child advisory after they say the girl was taken by her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, who did not follow a court order to return his daughter to CPS. Trooper say Jones was aware of the court order.