Missing 3-year-old Detroit girl found safe

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police have canceled an endangered missing child advisory for a 3-year-old Detroit girl who was found safe Monday. 

MSP says Za'Niyah Jones was found safe and sound and will be turned over to Child Protective Services per a court order. 

Troopers had issued an endangered missing child advisory after they say the girl was taken by her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, who did not follow a court order to return his daughter to CPS. Trooper say Jones was aware of the court order. 

First published on February 13, 2023 / 10:19 AM

