Missing 3-year-old Detroit girl found safe
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police have canceled an endangered missing child advisory for a 3-year-old Detroit girl who was found safe Monday.
MSP says Za'Niyah Jones was found safe and sound and will be turned over to Child Protective Services per a court order.
Troopers had issued an endangered missing child advisory after they say the girl was taken by her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, who did not follow a court order to return his daughter to CPS. Trooper say Jones was aware of the court order.
