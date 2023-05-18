UPDATE: Missing 29-year-old Monroe County man found safe

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Steve Lawrence, who was last seen leaving his home on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Monroe County man reported missing on Thursday has been found safe.

In an update Thursday night, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Steve Lawrence was found walking near the 23000 block of Allen Road in Woodhaven. He was not injured.

"Sheriff Goodnough would like to express thanks to the citizens, fire personnel, and each law enforcement agency who assisted with searching for Mr. Lawrence and bringing this incident to a favorable conclusion," the sheriff's office said in the update.

Authorities say Lawrence left his home at about 11:45 a.m. in the 13000 block of Capemall Road in Exeter Township. Investigators say Lawrence was seen walking into a wooded area across the street from his home.

The sheriff's office Uniformed Service, Canine and Drone Units responded to the area after Lawrence's caregiver reported to dispatch at about 11:37 a.m. that he did not come out of the woods.

Authorities say he suffers from autism.