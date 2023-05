CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 23, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 23, 2023

Zakkiyya Hall Farmington Hills Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department says 15-year-old Zakkiyya Hall has been found safe.

Police reported Zakkiyya missing on Monday, May 22 after she was last seen leaving Walled Lake Western High School.