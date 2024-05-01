Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen on April 30

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories
Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 13-year-old Kobe Kirby, who was last seen on Tuesday.

Kobe was last seen riding his bike in the area of Seven Mile Road and Northlawn Street.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 130 pounds. He was last wearing a blue turban, black shirt, blue jeans and black Crocs.

Anyone with information can contact DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen on April 30
Dearborn Police Department
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 12:03 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.