Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen on April 30
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 13-year-old Kobe Kirby, who was last seen on Tuesday.
Kobe was last seen riding his bike in the area of Seven Mile Road and Northlawn Street.
He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 130 pounds. He was last wearing a blue turban, black shirt, blue jeans and black Crocs.
Anyone with information can contact DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.