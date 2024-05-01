Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen on April 30

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 13-year-old Kobe Kirby, who was last seen on Tuesday.

Kobe was last seen riding his bike in the area of Seven Mile Road and Northlawn Street.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 130 pounds. He was last wearing a blue turban, black shirt, blue jeans and black Crocs.

Anyone with information can contact DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Dearborn Police Department