Scammers posing as deputies, targeting Detroit-area residents in missed jury duty scam, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit-area residents are being alerted after receiving reports that scammers are posing as law enforcement officials from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and telling residents they must pay them because they missed jury duty, police said.

The West Bloomfield Police Department said it received two reports of this scam in which elderly residents were targeted.

It involves the callers posing as Oakland County deputies, sergeants, lieutenants and captains and claiming that the victims have outstanding warrants for their arrest for missing jury duty.

The scammer then tells the victims they must withdraw money and use it to buy cryptocurrency at a drugstore ATM. After the money is transferred into Bitcoin, the scammer gives each victim a crypto address to transfer it to.

Due to this scam circulating, the West Bloomfield Police Department issued some reminders for residents, including the following:

Individuals who fail to show up for jury duty won't ever be contacted over the phone to pay fines

A written notice is mailed with instructions on what to do after missing jury duty. There are never demands for people to make immediate payments or threats of jail time.

Residents should verify any communication demanding immediate payment, especially if it is for a debt.

This scam continues to happen in the area, and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard issued warnings about it in February, April and again last month.