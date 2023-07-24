Miss Gay Michigan America to return to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Miss Gay Michigan America pageant is returning to Detroit after nearly 30 years.

The new owners of the pageant, Robert and Scott Beaton, have announced that the competition will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 12 at St Andrew's Hall downtown.

Nine female impersonators will compete in the pageant, which will include a talent contest, an interview portion and an evening gown competition.

The winner and an alternate will go on to compete at the National Miss Gay America Pageant in Little Rock, Arkansas from January 16 -19, 2024.

In this Jan. 2, 2011 photo, reigning Miss'd America Queen Michelle Dupree (aka Scott Cooper) of Bergen County, N.J., poses for portrait at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., where the 2011 Miss'd America Pageant will be held Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. Danny Drake / AP

In a release, organizers said, "The pageant is a deep-rooted, long-standing and highly regarded symbol of excellence within the LGBTQ+ community."

Miss Gay America 1982 Jennifer Foxx is among previous winners who plan to be on hand in Detroit.

"I am delighted that the Miss Gay America Pageantry System will continue its inclusion of all 50 states by once again re-introducing our fine state of Michigan to the fold," Foxx said.

Tickets range from $35 to $100 for VIPs.