Minnesota Wild bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (16-14-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-13-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -147, Red Wings +123; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE

The Minnesota Wild host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three consecutive games.

Minnesota is 15-13-4 overall and 9-4-2 in home games. The Wild are second in league play with 153 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).

Detroit is 7-8-1 in road games and 16-14-4 overall. The Red Wings have a +seven scoring differential, with 120 total goals scored and 113 allowed.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS

Kirill Kaprizov has 12 goals and 19 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 12 goals and 17 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, five penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello: out (upper body), Ryan Hartman: day to day (upper-body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Alex Lyon: out (lower body), Klim Kostin: out (upper body), Olli Maatta: day to day (upper body), Matt Luff: out (upper body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).