Millions of Michiganders traveling for Thanksgiving. Here's what to know.

Millions of Michiganders traveling for Thanksgiving. Here's what to know.

Millions of Michiganders traveling for Thanksgiving. Here's what to know.

(CBS DETROIT) — AAA expects more than 79 million travelers ahead of what they expect to be a record-breaking holiday weekend.

"I look in advance and purchase my ticket three or four months in advance to get a really good price on the ticket," said Suzette Sullivan ahead of her flight to Orlando.

Even with domestic flight prices going up 3% from last Thanksgiving, more than 100,000 Americans will be taking to the skies compared to last year.

"So pack your patience. Be kind. Be thankful somebody is flying you there and returning you in one piece," Sullivan said.

But this year, the amount of travelers using "other" forms of travel, distinct from air and car, is also on the rise. According to AAA, 9% of Thanksgiving travel will be done by bus or train.

Sasha Szura is one of those, and CBS News Detroit caught up with him on Wednesday as he departed his Amtrak train from Chicago in Dearborn.

"I'm coming to see my family who live in Grosse Pointe," Szura said.

As to why he chose the train, Szura said, "I don't have to control the car the entire time, so it's nice to relax. I can also just get picked up from the train station, so it's faster than flying, too."

"Think about all of these people could be in a car on I-94," said Marc Magliari with Amtrak.

This is a trend that Magliari doesn't see slowing down anytime soon either.

"You can do more on our trains and be more comfortable," said Magliari. "You can do everything on our trains that you shouldn't do while driving. Like taking a nap."

If you plan on driving, AAA expects the best traffic to be on Thanksgiving Day. The worst is expected to be on Monday morning, around 7 a.m. for the Detroit area.