Milford teen returns to slopes, hopes her recovery inspires others

Milford teen returns to slopes, hopes her recovery inspires others

Milford teen returns to slopes, hopes her recovery inspires others

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – When 16-year-old Chloe Howard hit the slopes for the first time, her talent was undeniable.

"I mean, it's like I'm on a different planet. There's nothing that compares to it," said Howard.

Howard's freshman year, she joined the snowboarding team at Milford High School, taking her skills to the next level.

16-year-old Chloe Howard from Milford, MI. Amanda Oliverio

"Getting on the Varsity team as a freshman was a big accomplishment," said Amanda Oliverio, Howard's Mom.

In February 2022, Howard headed to Colorado for a competition. One that will forever leave a jarring memory.

"It was…an awful day," said Oliverio.

During my practice run, I caught my middle edge on a roller and hit the left front side of my head on a patch of ice," Howard stated.

Howard went unconscious, was taken to the hospital and was in a coma for three days. Her mom, Oliverio, was home in Michigan when she got the call.

"The ICU doctors were facetiming me every half hour, so I was able to at least see her," Oliverio stated.

Chloe Howard in a Colorado hospital after her snowboarding accident on February 12, 2022. Amanda Oliverio

Oliverio bolted to Colorado. When she saw her daughter for the first time…

"That was a sight that no parent should ever have to see. She had wires all over her head, all over her body," said Oliverio.

Days later, Howard woke up and was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

"They told us that there would be a likelihood that she would not walk or talk again," Oliverio stated.

Speaking became difficult, and the road ahead was unknown.

"I was like…a toddler for about four months, so everything was just breezy with me; I didn't know what was going on," said Howard.

The support of the community during her recovery was overwhelming.

The Milford community rallying behind Chloe Howard and her family while she was recovering from her snowboarding accident in 2022. Amanda Oliverio

"Those strangers are what got me through those first few weeks," said Oliverio.

Months of therapy later and finally returning to school, Howard made a comeback.

When asked how it felt to get back on that board, Howard said it was "Absolutely amazing. I loved it. I loved every second if it."

"Chloe is the true definition of resilience and strength and that anything is possible," said Oliverio.

Chloe Howard sitting down to share her story with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

A triumphant return…

"I won all three of my races for states and this entire season we were winning every single race and we had the most points out of anyone," Howard stated.

Devastation that turned into determination.

"There's always a rainbow after the storm. It always gets better," said Howard.

Howard was invited to compete in Nationals last year but had to turn down the offer while she was in recovery. She says her goal is to be invited back one day.