Milford nonprofit "uplifts" families, students in need

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Paving the way forward for families who need a little extra help is the idea behind a local nonprofit in Milford.

Cathy Lum, Emily Luttenbacher, Cassie Pike and Sam Pavlak are the women behind Uplift Milford, an organization in the charming town of Milford that helps those who are going through a tough time.

"We are a group of moms that were involved in the schools and were volunteering, and we saw a gap in some of the systems, and we wanted to step in and help other families," said Lum.

Pictured (left to right) is Cathy Lum, Cassie Pike, Sam Pavlak and Emily Luttenbacher. These are the four women behind the nonprofit Uplift Milford. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

The nonprofit started in 2022. The group works with school social workers and community sharing to take the burden off families facing financial hardship.

In just under a year, Uplift Milford has collected just under $50,000 in donations.

"We've been able to help families with hard times in regards to utilities. We've even been able to help a family with a handicap ramp at their home," Lum said.

The ladies say since the start of the nonprofit, 75 families have received support including dozens of students.

They opened a resource center called "The Mav Shed" inside Milford High School. It's a one-stop shop for any student who needs basic items like school supplies, a snack, clothes, or even personal hygiene products.

Some of the resources supplied for students inside The Mav Shed located at Milford High School. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"It's a place for kids and families who have struggled socio-economically to have basic items. It's for our other kids who just need one thing to get them through the day, if that's a feminine hygiene product or a deodorant that they've forgotten. It's really a sense of community and a sense of comfort," said Lauren Leege, a Milford High School social worker.

This group says this organization would not be possible without the support of the community.

"I think the part that's the best is there's so many people in this community that want to give and are saying thanks to us when they're giving the financial donations, which is fantastic. People are inclined to serve, they want to help, they just don't always know how, and so we've created an opportunity for them to do that," said Pike.

Details involving the Uplift Milford fundraiser on October 7 in Milford, Michigan. Uplift Milford

Uplift Milford is a community collaboration that creates a lasting impact.

"We are so grateful for the community of Milford. It feels wonderful knowing that if there is a need, that they show up for anyone and everyone in this community," Lum said.

Uplift Milford is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 7, if you'd like to show support.

The nonprofit is always looking for donations.