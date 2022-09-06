Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan Humane partner to host pet adoption event

(CBS DETROIT) - Mike Morse Law Firm is collaborating with Michigan Humane to host the "Meet Your Best Friend At The Firm" adoption event to help 150 adoptable pets find their new homes.

This is the second year the Mike Morse Law Firm is hosting the event, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the firm's Southfield location, at 24901 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI 48075.

At the event, there will be 150 adoptable pets from nine rescue centers throughout the state, including Detroit Animal Care and Control.

In a news release, officials say last year 120 dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies were adopted during the event.

"Our Meet Your Best Friend adoption events have helped create thousands of new families over the years and we're incredibly excited to continue to promote pet adoption with our friends at the Mike Morse Law Firm," Matt Pepper, Michigan Humane President and CEO said. "Mike and his team are committed to helping spread the word about the positive benefits of pet ownership and promoting the bond between people and pets."

According to the news release, Mike Morse has been the owner of a rescue dog named Jessi since 2013.

"I know first-hand how much joy a pet can bring to a family," Morse said. "I also understand that sometimes our furry friends need a little extra help finding their forever home. That's why we're so proud to host Michigan Humane's Meet Your Best Friend event here at our firm."