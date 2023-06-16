Mike Epps visits Detroit, shares encouraging words to kids: "Don't ever stop dreaming"

(CBS DETROIT) - Comedian Mike Epps made a stop at New St. Paul Church of God in Christ on Detroit's west side Thursday to talk to a group of kids to keep them on the right path.

A few words of encouragement can change a life. Epps says he's on a mission to do just that by using his platform to motivate kids to chase their dreams.

"When you go to bed at night, dream about everything you want," Epps said.

"Dream about everything you want to be until you fall asleep. And that dream will start coming into reality, but people that go to bed and close their eyes and don't dream, they don't get nothing in the morning."

The actor and comedian joined the organization, Encourage Me, I'm Young, to connect with kids about paving the way to a bright future. The nonprofit is known for restoring families by investing in the lives of boys through prevention and intervention.

"Be patient with yourself because the best has not come for you yet," Epps said.

"You're too young for the best to come to you. You want the best right now. Enjoy being young. All of us old guys, we want to be young again. Man, I'd do anything in the world to have your youth, man."

Epps says he really wanted to tap into the minds of boys and young men to advise them on how to navigate through grief, conflict, and mental health challenges.

"If you go this close to me and I'm successful, guess what, that means you can do it," Epps said.

"Because I could have been in any other city in America but I'm right here in Detroit in front of you. Right here, just like this, who went through the same thing. Got bullied, went to jail, drugs, everything. And I'm showing you that you can overcome all of them things."