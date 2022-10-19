Michigan's Upper Peninsula: Snow, wind gusts, power outages

NATIONAL MINE, Mich. (AP/CBS) — It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, with snow falling and high winds toppling trees and causing power outages.

MLive reported that as much as 18 inches (45 centimeters) of snow fell as of Tuesday morning in National Mine in Marquette County on the upper peninsula. Marquette County's Little Lake reported 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow and other locations between 4 inches and 6 inches (10-15 centimeters).

The snow, rain and strong winds added up to thousands of power outages across northern Michigan, with 6,000 reported in one county alone — Leelanau — officials told 9 & 10 News.

"Wind gusts have been around 45 mph with peak wind gusts around 55 mph, mostly along the lakeshore,"

Here's a video of the strong waves and winds from the U.S. Coast Guard Manistee Station in northern Michigan. A storm warning was in effect from Point Betsie to Pentwater.

Weather Update! Gale Warning is still in effect from Point Betsie to Pentwater until tomorrow evening with North winds reaching 45 knots and a chance of rain, hail and thunderstorms. Waves will continue to build throughout the afternoon and evening, ranging from 11 - 15 feet with the potential of reaching 17 - 20 feet. The U.S. Coast Guard highly advises all mariners to stay in port and avoid getting underway. We also warn everyone to stay off the piers, jettys and breakwalls. This is an extremely dangerous storm that has the potential of damaging any vessel that goes out and can be a severe safety hazard to anyone venturing near the water. Search and rescue effort response times may be delayed due to the increasingly worsening storm, but if you are in need of emergency assistance, please call 9-1-1 or use Channel 16 on your marine radio.

Consumers Energy Media spokesman Josh Paciorek said winds have been highest along the lakeshore, gusting from between 45 mph to 55 mph (72-90 kph).

"Most of these outages are along the western part of the state along the lakeshore. As the wind gusts, that's where the wind gusts are higher. As we move inward, wind gusts are coming down a little bit," Paciorek said.

In Leland Township, Fire Chief Dan Besson said the stormy weather was causing outages. "Obviously we've had quite a bit of winds and rain, which have brought down quite a few trees and power lines, or caused them to arc between the two of them," he said.