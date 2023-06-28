Michigan's new distracted driving law takes effect June 30

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's new distracted driving law takes effect Friday, June 30.

The law puts more restrictions on drivers and more focus on safety.

The current law, which was passed in 2010, only addressed texting while driving, and because the law was so specific, it was limited when it comes to a number of potentially dangerous distractions like browsing social media or watching a video on your phone while driving.

Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Mike Shaw joined CBS News Detroit to discuss the new law.