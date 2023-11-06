Michigan's minimum wage to increase in 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, 2024.

The state's minimum wage will increase from $10.10 to $10.33 per hour, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

In addition, starting Jan. 1, the 85% of the minimum hourly wage rate for minors ages 16 and 17 will increase to $8.78 per hour. The tipped employee rate for hourly pay will increase to $3.93 per hour.

This increase is set by Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, which establishes the schedules of increases. The law requires the minimum wage to increase every year unless the unemployment rate is higher than 8.5%.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Federal minimum wage supersedes state minimum wage laws when the federal minimum wage is more than the state minimum wage.

Several states have the minimum wage set at $7.25, and several states have annual minimum wage increases similar to Michigan.

For more information on the minimum wage set in each state, visit here.

In 2018, the Republican-controlled legislature adopted a law that gained more than 280,000 signatures to raise the minimum wage with annual inflation adjustments. Instead of letting voters decide, it was adopted and then amended, which slowed the annual minimum wage increase schedule and also eliminated the plan to eventually eliminate the lower tipped wage in restaurants.

On Wednesday, June 2021, the Michigan Supreme Court announced it would hear the minimum wage case.