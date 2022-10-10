Michigan's gas average is 44 cents more than the national average

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices continue to soar in the state of Michigan.

According to AAA, Michigan's gas average is $4.35 a gallon, compared to the national average of 3.91 a gallon. But last week, Michiganders were only paying $4.17 a gallon, and prices at the pump were at $3.33 a gallon a year ago.

AAA reports Monday's national average is 19 cents higher than a month ago and 65 cents more than a year ago.

Gas experts say the prices at the pump are because of high gasoline demand amid a tight supply.