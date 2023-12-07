Michigan's favorite Christmas movies. Here's a list

(CBS DETROIT) - The holiday season is here, and watching Christmas movies is one of the staple festive activities that people partake in during this time.

There are so many Christmas movies, and new ones come out every year, but here in Michigan, there are a few favorites that people don't like to skip.

BetMichigan.com, which posts the latest news about casinos, poker and sports betting, pivoted from its usual content to find out the most watched Christmas movies in Michigan.

To determine which are favored here, the website used Ahrefs.com to figure out what the top 40 Christmas movies are worldwide and then used Google Trends to review search results over the last three Christmases.

Here are the top five Christmas movies for Michiganders:

Home Alone How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) The Polar Express Elf A Christmas Story

So, while there are several new Christmas movies released every year, it is clear Michiganders love watching the classics.