Michigan's DNR awarded $5M grant from America the Beautiful challenge

(CBS DETROIT) - The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation recently announced the recipients of the inaugural America the Beautiful Challenge. It is a $1 billion grant program that was launched in May to fund diverse, landscape-level conservation projects.

Michigan was one of six applicants and has been awarded $5 million, to be administered by the state's Department of Natural Resources.

This award will fund the removal of 27 stream barriers to restore the passage of fish and other aquatic organisms and will also be of benefit to several at-risk species.

In collaboration with local organizations and federally recognized tribes, the DNR is working to reconnect nearly 200 upstream miles of rivers and streams. This will help improve climate resiliency and provide an easier passageway for aquatic organisms.

"Michigan's natural resources are some of the best in the nation, and we will work with anyone to preserve them for future generations," said Whitmer. "These federal grants for our inland waterways will help us protect several at-risk species, reduce risks to public safety and improve climate resiliency. Let's keep working together to ensure that all our waters, from the Great Lakes that define us to our thousands of inland waterways, are safe for decades to come."

The streams that will benefit from the America the Beautiful Challenge grant are located in 14 counties across Michigan:

Twin Lakes Creek (Cheboygan County)

Au Sable River (Crawford County)

Carr Creek (Delta County)

Dana Lake (Delta County)

Little Bay de Noc (Delta County)

Wycamp Creek (Emmet County)

Two Mile Creek (Gogebic County)

Boardman/Ottaway rivers (Grand Traverse County)

North Branch Cole Creek (Lake County)

Spring Creek (Luce County)

McAlpine Creek (Mackinac County)

Silver Lead Creek (Marquette County)

Little Muskegon River (Mecosta County)

Buckhorn Creek (Mecosta County)

Stony Creek (Oceana County)

East Branch Big Creek (Oscoda County)

Au Sable River (Oscoda County)

Hayden Creek (Van Buren County)

For more information about this National Fish and Wildlife Foundation program, click here.