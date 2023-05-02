Watch CBS News
Michigan's Adventure to offer free tickets to military members, veterans during Memorial Day Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's Adventure, an amusement park in Muskegon County, is offering military members and veterans free entry during Memorial Day Weekend. 

According to Michigan's Adventure website, the following will receive free entry for one single day from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29:

  • Active U.S. Military
  • Retired U.S. Military
  • Veterans
  • Reserves
  • National Guard

Military members can also save up to $30 when they purchase up to six tickets for friends or family. These tickets must be purchased online in advance.

According to Michigan's Adventures, visitors should present valid U.S. Military ID for free admission at the front gate turnstiles on any day during Memorial Day Weekend.

For more information on purchasing discounted tickets for family and friends, visit here.  

Michigan's Adventure and WildWater Adventure are currently closed but open for their 2023 season Memorial Day Weekend. 

