Michiganders hopeful about a potential Gaza ceasefire: "We can't afford to give up in this world"

(CBS DETROIT) - In Michigan, many people remain cautiously hopeful about a potential ceasefire in Gaza.

"People are so desperate to have the hostages returned. I mean, I have the 213 days they've been away. And people are just so pinning for some good news about the hostages," said Rabbi Asher Lopatin with the Greater Ann Arbor Jewish Federation. "We can't afford to give up in this world. We can't afford to give up on our values. We can't have all the thousands that have died in Israel and in Gaza die in vain. So it really has to be a war that gets resolved."

In a statement, Dawud Walid, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Chapter, issued the following statement:

"Netanyahu's plan to attack Rafah despite a ceasefire deal on the table shows that not only does he not care about the lives of innocent Palestinians; he also seemingly has no sincere concern for Israeli hostages. It is a national disgraceful that our tax dollars will continue to be used to inflict war crimes against the people of Gaza."

For those connected to Israel or Gaza, the war has been very personal for a long time. But Wayne State University professor Saeed Khan said social media has played a role in bringing the reality of the conflict to more people.

"The images of what has been going on, particularly in Gaza, now are ones that are consuming many people. Especially young people as we've seen with reactions on college campuses," said Khan.

He said American demonstrators, including those in Michigan, likely won't influence Israel or Hamas, but they could have impacts here at home.

"But I think what it is important to then recognize is if this is heard in Washington. And then if Washington is then responding in a way that it can exert its influence and leverage on its ally in the region, which, of course, is Israel," said Khan.