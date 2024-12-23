Michiganders hit the stores for last-minute Christmas shopping

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With Christmas just around the corner, Michiganders scrambled with haste to finish their Christmas shopping Monday night.

"I actually just started shopping today," Brian Meter told CBS News Detroit. "I'm just a procrastinator."

"Christmas Eve is one of the busiest shopping days of the year," said Stacy Dumas, who owns Tooth and Nail inside of The Rustbelt Market in Ferndale. "This place will be busy right up to 3 p.m. tomorrow when we close."

According to a recent Experian survey, more people are choosing to shop in person this year. Out of the 1,000 respondents, 46% said they would spend their money at brick-and-mortar stores instead of online, a number that's up 2% from 2023.

"You have to gift wrap everything and get it ready for everyone to take home to their families," Dumas told CBS News Detroit.

Families like the Northcotes agree.

"It's my favorite time of year," said Monica Northcote, who was shopping in Ferndale with her husband and daughter. "All of us together is just a tradition."

Monica Northcotes' husband, Don Northcote, said he had just started all of his shopping yesterday.

"I just started yesterday," he said. "But I am sure I'll get it all done by Christmas."

"I did wait until the last minute, but I would still prefer to buy in person," said Meter. "Ordering online, it could come a month after Christmas like sometimes you just don't know. It's just more reliable in person."