Metro Detroit youth church leader accused of sexual relationship with 15-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - "It's an alarming case," said Cmdr. Jason Abro, with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Abro said an investigation into an allegation against Luis Mendoza, 29, led to a disturbing discovery.

"We received information in early September about a sexual assault that took place involving a juvenile, and we learned that the alleged person of interest was a church youth leader," Abro said.

Investigators said Mendoza volunteered his time as a youth leader at Stoney Church in Washington Township and said because he had access to so many minors, the allegations are even more concerning.

"As being a youth leader, it's someone we trust, it's someone the families trust, it's someone the church leadership trusts and to break that trust is a major violation," Cmdr. Abro said.

Mendoza has been charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is considered statutory rape. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Meanwhile, Abro is asking for the public's help as the investigation continues.

"Being around youth, we're asking if there is anyone else, any information, specifically about this incident or any other incident this youth leader, please come forward to the sheriff's office," Abro said.

Mendoza remains behind bars at the Macomb County Jail.