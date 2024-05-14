Michigan woman wins $1 million after deciding to buy lottery ticket while getting car wash

Crash after Detroit police chase leaves 6 hurt, Goff signs contract extension and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman was out getting a car wash when she decided to go into the gas station and purchase a lottery ticket. Days later, she learned she had won $1 million.

Louise Adams, 77, matched the five white balls in the March 26 Mega Millions drawing, 07-11-22-29-38, to win the $1 million prize.

The lucky player purchased her winning ticket at Kelly's Express Mart, at 1825 Horton Road in Jackson.

"I play Mega Millions here and there, so when I stopped at the gas station to get a car wash, I decided to buy a ticket," said Adams. " A few days later, I looked up the winning numbers online and saw I'd matched five, but I didn't know how much I'd won. I took the ticket to a retailer, and the worker looked at it, wrote something on a piece of paper, and then slipped the paper across the counter to me. When I looked at it and saw $1 million written down, I was speechless! Winning truly feels like a miracle."

She recently claimed her prize and plans to share it with her family.

Adams is glad she decided to get a carwash that day and said, "Otherwise, I wouldn't be here claiming $1 million."

Mega Millions drawings happen on Tuesday and Friday evenings.