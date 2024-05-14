Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan woman wins $1 million after deciding to buy lottery ticket while getting car wash

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Crash after Detroit police chase leaves 6 hurt, Goff signs contract extension and more top stories
Crash after Detroit police chase leaves 6 hurt, Goff signs contract extension and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman was out getting a car wash when she decided to go into the gas station and purchase a lottery ticket. Days later, she learned she had won $1 million.

Louise Adams, 77, matched the five white balls in the March 26 Mega Millions drawing, 07-11-22-29-38, to win the $1 million prize.

The lucky player purchased her winning ticket at Kelly's Express Mart, at 1825 Horton Road in Jackson.

"I play Mega Millions here and there, so when I stopped at the gas station to get a car wash, I decided to buy a ticket," said Adams. " A few days later, I looked up the winning numbers online and saw I'd matched five, but I didn't know how much I'd won. I took the ticket to a retailer, and the worker looked at it, wrote something on a piece of paper, and then slipped the paper across the counter to me. When I looked at it and saw $1 million written down, I was speechless! Winning truly feels like a miracle."

She recently claimed her prize and plans to share it with her family.

Adams is glad she decided to get a carwash that day and said, "Otherwise, I wouldn't be here claiming $1 million."

Mega Millions drawings happen on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 9:55 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.