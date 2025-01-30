Watch CBS News
Michigan woman wins $4 million on scratch-off ticket she received as "just because" gift

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A 26-year-old Oakland County woman won $4 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket she received as a "just because" gift from her dad. 

"My dad bought a $150,000,000 Spectacular instant game ticket and gave it to me," said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous. "I was surprised when he handed it to me, and I asked him why he bought it for me. He said it was a 'just because gift,' which I thought was really nice of him.

"When I scratched the ticket off, I was stunned to see that it was a $4 million winner. I had so many emotions going through my body. I screamed. I cried. I was and still am shocked I won $4 million." 

The ticket was bought at Light House Liquor, located at 13651 West 9 Mile Road in Oak Park.

The lucky winner elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million, and she plans to save her winnings. 

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $18 million playing $150,000,000 Spectacular, which launched in December 2024. More than $153 million in prizes remain up for grabs in the $150,000,000 Spectacular, including two $4 million top prizes and 20 $10,000 prizes.

