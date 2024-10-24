Michigan woman wins $300,000 on scratch-off ticket
(CBS DETROIT) - A Gladwin woman is $300,000 richer after winning the top prize of the Michigan Lottery's Top Secret Cashword instant game.
Kaylynn Totten, 47, bought the winning ticket at Hunters Paradise, located at 9359 North M 18 in Gladwin. Totten initially thought she had won $1,000 until she scanned her ticket using the Michigan Lottery app and found out she won a top prize of $300,000.
"When I scratched the ticket, I initially thought I won $1,000," said Totten in a release. "I scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app to double check and was in disbelief when the amount of $300,000 came up on the screen! I took the ticket back into the store and had them scan it to make sure it was real. I am still waiting for it to hit me that I won $300,000!"
The woman plans to buy a car and a house with her winnings.
Since the Top Secret Cashword game launched in December 2023, players have won more than $29 million. Each Top Secret Cashword game ticket costs $5 and offers players a chance at prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. The Michigan Lottery says more than $7 million in prizes remain, including 37 $1,000 prizes.